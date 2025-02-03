Gerber discontinues baby teething sticks after complaints of choking incidents

Gerber, a leader in baby food and baby products, is going to stop making its "soothe n chew" teething sticks because they pose a choking hazard to babies and young children, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The teething sticks, which come in strawberry apple and banana flavors, have also been recalled. They were distributed to just about every state in the U.S. as well as Puerto Rico.

Gerber said it made the decision to recall and discontinue the products, which were designed to help teething babies, after receiving complaints of choking incidents.

The company said it received a report of one incident that involved a visit to an emergency room in relation to its products.

Anyone who purchased the teething sticks should not feed them to their child and they can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, Gerber said.