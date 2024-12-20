Silicone baby spoons sold at Aldi, Amazon recalled for potential choking hazard

Silicone baby spoons sold by Melii Baby have been recalled because they can break while being used, becoming a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 85,000 spoons have been sold in the U.S. by popular vendors like Aldi, Ross and Amazon.

The recall includes packs of either three or four spoons as a five-piece silicone feeding set with cat, dino, dog, shark or unicorn shapes on the handle.

So far no injuries have been reported but the CPSC said it has received two reports of the spoon tip breaking.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spoons and keep them away from children the CPSC said. It's recommended you take photographs of the spoons, discard them, and then email the photographs to care@meliibaby.com to receive the free replacement set.

