Thanksgiving is all about the sides and this is America's favorite one, survey says

It may be nicknamed "Turkey Day," but most Americans will tell you Thanksgiving is all about the side dishes, according to an annual survey commissioned by Campbell's.

So what's the top side dish of choice? This year it's stuffing (or dressing), moving up from second place in last year's survey. Now in second place is mashed potatoes (ranked first place last year) followed by sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and mac and cheese.

Campbell's "State of the Sides" report said this is the third year in a row that most Americans, 56%, said they prefer side dishes over turkey.

Some Americans — 38% — said they would be happy to fill their plate with just side dishes and 60% said they're more fun to cook than turkey.

Side dishes can vary by region in the U.S., the report highlighted. In the Northeast, 11% of people said their Thanksgiving dinner includes some type of Italian dish while 22% of the Southwest said they include a Mexican side dish.

If you want to leave a Thanksgiving meal feeling more stuffed than the turkey, go to a dinner in the Southeast. About 29% of people in that region said they serve at least seven side dishes alongside the turkey, the survey stated.

This year, 42% of people said they wanted to see more creamy flavors on their Thanksgiving table, while 38% said they wanted more cheesy dishes.

You'll likely find your grandma or grandpa digging into the stuffing while your Gen Z cousin won't be able to get enough mac and cheese, the report said.

Besides the food, nearly half of Americans said they consider watching football or live sports their favorite Thanksgiving tradition, while 27% said they love to play games with their friends or family during the holiday.

Music might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, which might be why 39% of Americans surveyed said they wish there was music made specifically for the holiday. The majority of Americans will start listening to holiday music at or around Thanksgiving, and 76% of 18 to 25-year-olds plan to curate a Thanksgiving playlist.