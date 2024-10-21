Watch Now
No thawing needed: Butterball unveils new 'cook from frozen' turkey

The frozen turkey is made with a "specially formulated" brine to keep the meat moist while it is roasting, Butterball said.
Butterball's new "cook from frozen" turkey.
Posted

If you wake up in the middle of the night sweating because you fear you forgot to thaw your turkey before Thanksgiving, this is some news you'll want to hear. Butterball has unveiled a new "cook from frozen" turkey.

No thawing is needed, the company said. Just unwrap it and pop it into the oven for roughly five hours.

Butterball said its new turkey doesn't need basting, brining or even seasoning — although your grandmas and aunts may beg to differ.

The frozen turkey is made with a "specially formulated" brine to keep the meat moist, Butterball said.

The company also said stuffing or dressing should be made separately instead of cooked inside the turkey because it could pose a food safety risk.

The new turkey item will be on sale at major grocery retailers.

