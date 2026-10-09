Spirit Christmas expands after successful Northeast and Midwest growth

As Spirit Halloween expands its footprint across the United States, its holiday-themed spinoff, Spirit Christmas, is growing as well.

The company announced that 44 Spirit Christmas stores will open across the United States this holiday season, up from 30 locations last year. This marks the third year Spirit Halloween has opened Spirit Christmas stores.

Most locations will open after Halloween.

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The concept debuted in 2024 in the Northeast and expanded into the Midwest in 2025. This year, Spirit Christmas will grow into the South, with locations planned in South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

The stores will offer a "festive adventure filled with interactive experiences, larger-than-life displays and thousands of joyful, unexpected finds," the company said. Locations will sell decorations, apparel, stocking stuffers and novelty gifts.

"The holidays are so much more than what's under the tree. They're about the traditions families return to year after year and the magic of creating new ones," said Kym Sarkos, executive vice president of Spirit. "Spirit Christmas was created to celebrate that feeling. From decorating your home and trimming the tree to family game nights and white elephant exchanges, we're proud to offer a holiday destination where guests can discover new favorites and create memories that become part of their own holiday traditions."

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The expansion comes as Spirit Halloween plans to open 1,500 locations nationwide this fall.

A complete list of Spirit Christmas locations is available online.

