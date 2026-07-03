July 4 closures start Friday for some offices and services

With July 4 falling on a Saturday this year, some organizations and businesses are closing Friday, one day ahead of Independence Day.

Most nonessential federal offices, including the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, will be closed Friday. Essential government operations, including the National Weather Service, will remain open.

One notable exception is the U.S. Postal Service, which will remain open Friday but close Saturday.

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U.S. stock markets also will be closed Friday. Most banks plan to remain open Friday and close Saturday.

Many state and local governments also are closing nonessential offices Friday.

Most retailers and restaurants will operate with normal Friday hours. Costco will be closed Saturday. Some stores, including Trader Joe’s, IKEA and TJ Maxx, will have shortened hours Saturday.

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