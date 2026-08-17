Scripps News Life Actions Facebook Tweet Email Does your car actually fit your child's car seat? Prev Next Scripps News Group A child is buckled into their car seat. Posted and last updated Most Recent Trump administration pauses border construction in Big Bend National Park AP via Scripps News Group COVID-19 cases rising nationwide ahead of updated vaccine rollout Scripps News Group US-Iran 60-day ceasefire agreement expires with no permanent deal in sight Scripps News Group Life Couple had insurance and FEMA aid, but still can't rebuild after 2024 hurricanes Scripps News Group Rescued pug earns top honors at World’s Ugliest Dog Contest Justin Boggs Online forum Reddit will join the influential and closely tracked S&P 500 index AP via Scripps News Group Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.