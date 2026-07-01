Where to go for unique travel experiences celebrating America 250

As America begins celebrating its 250th anniversary, many people are looking beyond a traditional Fourth of July vacation in favor of experiences that connect them with the nation's history.

While popular destinations like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Boston remain top places, travel expert Tomeka Jones says the yearlong America 250 celebration is inspiring travelers to discover the stories that have helped shaped this country.

Across the U.S., travelers can celebrate America 250 through unique experiences such as taking scenic train journeys, exploring national parks, enjoying living history demonstrations, or cruising along the Mississippi River and Columbia River while learning about America’s history.

If travelers are looking for something to do, Jones highly recommends visiting the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

"America's story didn't end in 1776. It has continued to evolve over the last 250 years." Jones says.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail connects churches, museums, schools, memorials, and historic landmarks across the South.

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For travelers who want to explore America's history without the stress of planning a multi-city itinerary, Jones recommends Road Scholar, a nonprofit organization specializing in educational travel experiences for adults.

"Road Scholar takes care of all the logistics — from hotel accommodations to transportation to a daily itinerary that is well curated for you, so all you really have to do is pay and show up," Jones says.

One of Road Scholar's signature programs follows the U.S. Civil Rights Trail through Atlanta, Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, where participants learn from historians, local experts, and community leaders who provide firsthand insight into the movement. The organization also offers Civil Rights programs in Tennessee, Mississippi, and New Orleans, giving travelers the opportunity to explore even more chapters of America's story.

As travelers plan their America 250 adventures, Jones encourages enjoy the yearlong celebration but plan.

"Choose destinations and experiences that really allow you to immerse yourself into the nation’s history," Jones says.