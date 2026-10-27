Halloween sticker shock has consumers planning to spend less

If you’ve shopped for Halloween candy, costumes or decorations this season, you’ve probably noticed just how expensive celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year has become. If Halloween prices are giving you a scare, you’re not alone.

A new survey from WalletHub found that 67% of U.S. consumers believe Halloween has become too expensive. The survey also found that 71% expect to spend less on Halloween this year than they did last year.

Inflation and economic uncertainty are driving Americans’ concerns about Halloween spending, the survey found.

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The National Retail Federation said the typical U.S. consumer is expected to spend about $115 on Halloween this year, roughly $1 more than last year. But spending about the same amount might not go as far as it did a year ago.

According to the latest consumer price index, candy prices have surged 7.7% over the past year. The National Retail Federation found that 74% of U.S. consumers plan to spend money on Halloween this year. Among them, 96% plan to spend money on candy.

WalletHub found that only about 4 in 10 consumers are setting a budget for Halloween spending.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said concerns about Halloween spending could signal broader worries heading into the Christmas shopping season.

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“Consumers are a bit apprehensive about Halloween this year – not because they’re especially scared of spooky costumes and haunted houses, but rather because their financial fears are bubbling to the surface. Halloween is a major spending occasion in its own right, and it’s just the appetizer for end-of-year holidays,” Lupo said. “Anxiety about affordability is understandable, and it’s no doubt contributing to 71% of people planning to spend less on Halloween this year, despite inflation already shrinking purchasing power.”

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