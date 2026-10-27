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Halloween sticker shock has consumers planning to spend less

The scariest part of Halloween may be the price tag. A new survey finds 67% of U.S. consumers believe the holiday has become too expensive.
Olivia Vlaicu
Mel Evans/AP
In this Sept. 2, 2015 photo, six-year-old Olivia Vlaicu, of Maywood, N.J., tries on an "ancient zombie" mask at the Spirit Halloween store, in Paramus, N.J.
Olivia Vlaicu
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If you’ve shopped for Halloween candy, costumes or decorations this season, you’ve probably noticed just how expensive celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year has become. If Halloween prices are giving you a scare, you’re not alone.

A new survey from WalletHub found that 67% of U.S. consumers believe Halloween has become too expensive. The survey also found that 71% expect to spend less on Halloween this year than they did last year.

Inflation and economic uncertainty are driving Americans’ concerns about Halloween spending, the survey found.

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The National Retail Federation said the typical U.S. consumer is expected to spend about $115 on Halloween this year, roughly $1 more than last year. But spending about the same amount might not go as far as it did a year ago.

According to the latest consumer price index, candy prices have surged 7.7% over the past year. The National Retail Federation found that 74% of U.S. consumers plan to spend money on Halloween this year. Among them, 96% plan to spend money on candy.

WalletHub found that only about 4 in 10 consumers are setting a budget for Halloween spending.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said concerns about Halloween spending could signal broader worries heading into the Christmas shopping season.

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“Consumers are a bit apprehensive about Halloween this year – not because they’re especially scared of spooky costumes and haunted houses, but rather because their financial fears are bubbling to the surface. Halloween is a major spending occasion in its own right, and it’s just the appetizer for end-of-year holidays,” Lupo said. “Anxiety about affordability is understandable, and it’s no doubt contributing to 71% of people planning to spend less on Halloween this year, despite inflation already shrinking purchasing power.”

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