Starbucks announces 2026 Red Cup Day: Here’s when to get a free cup

Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day is back on the calendar for all of its festive fans!

According to the coffee chain, the tradition will return on Tuesday, November 17. Customers will receive a free, limited-edition reusable red holiday cup with the purchase of a seasonal beverage.

The classic red cups have caused a stir in the past. In 2023, Starbucks workers at more than 200 locations across the United States staged a one-day walkout dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion."

That walkout was part of a yearslong effort to unionize the company's stores.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Red Cup Rebellion: Starbucks workers stage walkout at over 200 stores

Starbucks has already revealed its holiday menu plans, beginning November 5.

Customers will be able to enjoy classic holiday drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai.

Also returning is the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup, which will arrive at select coffeehouses on December 1.

RELATED STORY | Pumpkin spice season isn’t over, but Starbucks has its holiday drinks on deck

Before the cold cup returns, the coffee chain will also roll out a surprise collection of Glass Bearista Cold Cup characters beginning November 10.

Each box will contain a mystery Bearista that will only be revealed once the box is opened.