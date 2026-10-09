Pumpkin spice season isn’t over, but Starbucks has its holiday drinks on deck

You may have just gotten your hands on a Pumpkin Spice Latte, but keep your eye out. Starbucks has already revealed its holiday menu plans.

Starting Nov. 5, customers can enjoy classic holiday drinks, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai.

Starbucks is also introducing new additions to its festive lineup, including a Tiramisu Velvet collection and an Apple Pomegranate Refresher.

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Available hot or iced, the drink inspired by the Italian dessert will be offered as both a latte and a cold brew. Both beverages are topped with velvet mascarpone cold foam and a cocoa-coffee dusting.

The new refresher features crisp apple flavors and popping pomegranate pearls. Customers can also add coconut milk to create what Starbucks is calling a "Snowy Apple."

Looking for a seasonal treat? Starbucks is rolling out new food items as well, including the Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and the Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich.

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Returning favorites include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

For those hoping to pick up some holiday merchandise, Starbucks is introducing a Holiday Bearista™ collection, along with items from its Winter Wonderland collection, which launches Nov. 17.