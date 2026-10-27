Interactive: Foreclosures are rising, but why experts say this isn’t like 2008

Bank takeovers of American homes surged last month — but housing analysts say the headline number masks a more complicated reality. Here's what the data actually shows, and what it means for your neighborhood.

A 42% spike in home repossessions sounds like a five-alarm warning. But the analysts watching these numbers daily say the real story is more nuanced — and far less dire than the last time Americans saw headlines like this.

Foreclosure activity is rising, no question. But where it's rising, why it's rising, and who is most at risk tells a very different story than 2008. Understanding the difference could matter for your own financial decisions.

5,800 — Homes Repossessed

42% — Year-Over-Year Increase

0.67% — Loans In Foreclosure

Your Housing Risk Profile

National Foreclosure Filings (August)

Loans in Active Foreclosure

Experts emphasize that even in high-activity states, overall foreclosure rates remain far below 2008 levels. Equity position and time in the market are the most significant individual risk factors.

The 42% jump in repossessions grabs headlines — and it was designed to. But Jenna Stauffer, a broker with Sotheby's International Realty and a market analyst, wants Americans to hear the full sentence before they panic.

The country is coming off historically low foreclosure levels. During the pandemic, forbearance programs and a supercharged housing market kept repossession numbers artificially suppressed. What we're seeing now is partly a return toward normal — not a freefall toward crisis.

That number, 42%, it sounds a little alarming, but I think we kind of have to put it into context Jenna Stauffer, broker with Sothebys International Realty and a market analyst

Not all states are feeling the pressure equally. South Carolina recorded the nation's highest foreclosure rate in August — one filing for every 1,547 housing units. Nevada claimed the second spot, followed by Florida, Texas, and Maryland. At the metro level, Columbia, South Carolina, topped the charts, with Punta Gorda, Florida, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, close behind.

Texas stood apart for a different reason: sheer volume. The state saw more than 1,800 homes repossessed — more completed foreclosures than any other state in the country. That raw number matters for communities even when rates look manageable on a per-unit basis.

Even with rising delinquencies, the numbers that defined the 2008 collapse remain distant. Ben Cohen, managing director and senior vice president of mortgage lending at Rate, points to two fundamental differences: lenders today apply far stricter standards before approving mortgages, and many current homeowners carry significant equity they can draw on before losing their homes.

But that cushion isn't distributed evenly. Homeowners who bought near the peak of the market — or within roughly the past two years — have had less time to build equity. Those same buyers are also absorbing higher insurance premiums, rising property taxes, and broader cost-of-living pressures simultaneously.

What everybodys got to keep in mind, this isnt like 2008 Ben Cohen, managing director and senior vice president of mortgage lending at Rate

Do You Know What the Foreclosure Numbers Really Mean?

Four questions. Test how well you read between the housing headlines.

Banks repossessed 5,800 homes in August — a 42% increase. What does that stat leave out?

That most states saw no activity at all — Not quite. Foreclosure activity touched states nationwide. The key context the 42% figure leaves out is WHERE it's starting from — the baseline was historically low after pandemic-era forbearance programs.

That repossessions are only one type of foreclosure filing — Correct. Repossessions are completed foreclosures — the final step. Overall foreclosure filings (which include earlier stages) rose only 13%, affecting 40,000+ properties. The 42% figure measures only the end of the process.

That 42% is the national average and some states were lower — The 42% is a national figure for completed repossessions specifically. The broader context is that this stat measures only the final stage of foreclosure — and the starting baseline was unusually low.

That the data was only collected in five states — The data covered the entire country. The missing context is that 42% measures only completed repossessions — the last step in foreclosure — while overall filings rose a much smaller 13%.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, what share of all U.S. mortgage loans were actually in the foreclosure process at the end of Q2?

4.37% — 4.37% is the delinquency rate — loans that are late on payments. That's a broader category. The share of loans that had actually entered the formal foreclosure process was much smaller.

13% — 13% was the year-over-year increase in total foreclosure filings — not the share of loans in foreclosure. The actual in-foreclosure rate was a fraction of that.

0.67% — Correct. Just 0.67% of all mortgage loans were in the active foreclosure process — a figure that helps explain why experts are cautious about drawing 2008 comparisons. Delinquency and active foreclosure are very different stages.

About 2% — The actual figure was lower — only 0.67% of loans were in active foreclosure. The 2% range might feel intuitive given the headlines, but the data tells a more contained story.

Which state led the country in the raw number of completed home repossessions in August?

South Carolina — South Carolina had the nation's highest foreclosure RATE — one filing per every 1,547 housing units. But rate and raw volume are different measures. The state with the most completed repossessions was larger.

Florida — Florida ranked third in foreclosure rate and had a top-10 metro (Punta Gorda), but it wasn't the leader in raw completed repossessions. A bigger state claimed that title.

Nevada — Nevada had the second-highest foreclosure rate nationally, but its smaller population means fewer total repossessions in absolute terms. Texas, with its much larger housing stock, recorded the most completions.

Texas — Correct. Texas recorded more than 1,800 completed repossessions in August — the highest raw count in the country. It also ranked fourth in rate, meaning the problem there is both widespread and large in scale.

Experts say today's rising foreclosures differ from 2008 partly because of stricter lending standards. What other factor do they cite as a key buffer?

Government forbearance programs are still active — The article does not mention active forbearance programs as a current buffer — in fact, the wind-down of pandemic forbearance is part of why filings are rising. The cited buffer is something homeowners built up over time.

Mortgage interest rates are lower than in 2008 — Rates are not cited as a differentiating buffer. What experts actually point to is equity — the accumulated value many current homeowners have built in their properties over years of ownership.

Substantial home equity held by many current owners — Correct. Analysts note that many homeowners built significant equity over recent years, giving them a financial cushion before facing actual foreclosure. That buffer didn't exist for millions of buyers in the pre-2008 environment.

Foreclosure courts are processing cases more slowly — Court processing speed isn't cited as a key differentiator. The structural difference experts point to is the equity position of current homeowners and the tighter lending standards that preceded today's mortgages.

The group analysts watch most closely right now: homeowners who closed on a property in the last year or two, when prices were elevated. They entered the market with less room to build equity and are now absorbing higher everyday costs — insurance, property taxes, groceries — on top of mortgage payments that were already stretched.

For those feeling the squeeze, the window to act matters. Once a homeowner falls 90 days behind, they cross into the category the industry calls 'seriously delinquent' — and the options available to them narrow considerably. That timeline is why experts keep returning to the same advice: don't wait.

If Your Mortgage Is Becoming Hard to Manage

Contact Your Servicer Before You Miss a Payment — The company that processes your monthly payment — your loan servicer — is your first call. Experts advise reaching out before payments start piling up, not after. Ask specifically what options are available to you. Ask What You Haven't Asked Yet — Loan servicers have options many homeowners don't know exist. The conversation you have now, while you're current, gives you the most leverage over what those options look like. Understand Your Equity Position — If you've owned your home for several years, you may have more equity than you realize. That equity is a potential resource — and understanding how much you have shapes every decision that follows. Watch the 90-Day Mark — Mortgages that go 90 days past due enter 'seriously delinquent' status — a threshold that significantly narrows available options. Acting before that point matters.

What's True — and What Needs Context

Home repossessions jumped 42% — this is a housing crisis.

Verdict: mixed

The 42% increase in completed repossessions is real. But the broader foreclosure filing increase was 13%, and only 0.67% of all mortgage loans are in active foreclosure. Analysts say the jump is coming off historically suppressed pandemic-era lows, not from a healthy baseline.

This situation resembles the 2008 housing crisis.

Verdict: mostly false

Mortgage lending standards are significantly stricter today, and many current homeowners carry substantial equity. In 2008, loose underwriting and low-equity loans created a different structural environment. Experts interviewed for this story explicitly push back on the comparison.

Homeowners who bought recently are more vulnerable.

Verdict: true

Analysts confirm that buyers who purchased near the height of the market or within the past year or two have had less time to build equity — and are simultaneously absorbing higher insurance, property tax, and everyday living costs.

Acting early gives struggling homeowners more options.

Verdict: true

Mortgage experts advise contacting loan servicers before missed payments accumulate. Loans that reach 90 days past due are classified as seriously delinquent, a threshold that limits the options available to homeowners.

Why Foreclosure Rates Were So Low Before This — And What Changed

During the pandemic, emergency forbearance programs allowed millions of homeowners to pause or reduce payments without penalty. Simultaneously, home values surged — giving homeowners significant equity buffers almost overnight. Both factors combined to drive foreclosure activity to historic lows.

As forbearance programs wound down and the rate environment shifted, some homeowners who were already financially stretched began missing payments. The 42% increase in repossessions reflects, in part, the delayed reckoning from that period — not a new wave of risky lending.

The Mortgage Bankers Association data showing 4.37% delinquency at the end of Q2 is worth watching, but analysts note that delinquency and active foreclosure are very different stages. Many delinquent loans resolve through payment plans, refinancing, or sales before completing the full foreclosure process.

The Expert Advice in Plain Terms

Be Proactive, Not Reactive: Call your loan servicer before you miss a payment. Ben Cohen, a senior mortgage lending executive at Rate, says early contact opens options that disappear once payments pile up.

Know Your Equity: Homeowners with substantial equity have more flexibility. If you've owned your home for several years, understanding your equity position is the starting point for any financial planning conversation.

Watch the Hotspot States: If you live in South Carolina, Nevada, Florida, Texas, or Maryland — or metro areas like Columbia, Punta Gorda, or Spartanburg — foreclosure activity in your area is running above the national rate.

Keep Context in Mind: Rising numbers don't automatically signal crisis. Analysts say this increase is coming off historically low baselines — and the share of loans in active foreclosure remains at just 0.67%.

The foreclosure story is worth following — particularly in the states showing elevated activity. But the picture it paints is one of stress, not collapse. The structural conditions that made 2008 catastrophic — permissive lending, low-equity mortgages, systemic risk embedded in financial products — are not what's driving today's numbers.

What is driving them is a combination of post-pandemic normalization, financial pressure on recent buyers, and higher costs across the board. For most homeowners, awareness and early action remain the most powerful tools available. The data says watch carefully. It doesn't yet say panic.

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