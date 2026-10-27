Kristi Noem’s ‘official statement’ on X wasn’t approved by officials, sources say

A little over a week ago, an “official statement,” appearing to be printed on State Department letterhead with its seal, was posted on Kristi Noem’s official special envoy X account and her own personal X account about the end of her tenure as an envoy to the Shield of Americas.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the letterhead was not real, and it was not an official statement on behalf of the Department. They said nobody on the seventh floor – where the State Department leadership sits – or in the press office saw the memo before it was posted on X.

It is unclear if the Department will take any action against Noem, who is now serving as a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau. However, one source told CNN that people “are not pleased she tried to pass off a fake statement.” Though both said the substance of the statement beneath the letterhead was accurate, they were objecting to the format and the fact it appeared to be an official department communication when it had not been authorized by leadership or the press office.

One of the sources noted that only the State Department press office puts out official statements.

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The content of the statement beneath the letterhead was consistent with what State Department officials said at the time about her change of job.

“The Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas role was always a six-month appointment,” it read. “Secretary Noem remains at the State Department as a Senior Advisor.”

On Saturday, seemingly in response to the reports of the unauthorized statement, Noem posted on her personal X account, “You may have read some ‘Fake News’ lately, but I am honored and grateful to continue advancing President Trump’s America First agenda and working to strengthen security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.”

“There is important work to be done, and I remain committed to getting it done!” she wrote.

Noem, who previously served as Homeland Security Secretary, quietly moved into the senior adviser role after her special envoy status expired last month. A State Department official told CNN at the time that she “continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.” The Shield of the Americas is a coalition started by the Trump administration meant to jointly combat security issues and drug cartels in Central and South America.

At a meeting of the Shield of the Americas leaders at the UN General Assembly last month, Noem was present and mingling with the leaders in the room. President Donald Trump praised the work she was doing with the coalition.

Trump removed Noem from his Cabinet earlier this year after multiple controversies under her leadership at the Department of Homeland Security.

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According to multiple people familiar, Justice Department prosecutors are now investigating allegations of contract misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security, including the role of Corey Lewandowski – Noem’s de facto chief of staff.

CNN has reported that Noem’s handling of contracts within DHS was one of the main issues behind her ouster, notably when she claimed that Trump knew of a $220 million ad campaign prominently featuring the secretary.

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