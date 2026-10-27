FBI searches Beverly Hills mansion tied to former Rep. Eric Swalwell

The FBI searched a Beverly Hills mansion in connection with an investigation into former Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to two people familiar with the probe. The home is owned by a Swalwell donor, one of the people said.

CNN has reached out to the FBI and a lawyer for Swalwell for comment.

Swalwell has been the subject of federal and state investigations.

The Democrat resigned from Congress and dropped his gubernatorial bid in April after reporting from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle detailed allegations of sexual misconduct, including one former staffer who said he had raped her.

Federal agents seize former Rep. Eric Swalwell's devices in probe

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department opened criminal investigations into Swalwell in the wake of the reporting.

In August, federal agents seized electronic devices from Swalwell at the San Francisco airport and then raided his home in Washington, DC, the next day as part of an ongoing probe connected to sexual assault allegations, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN at the time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.