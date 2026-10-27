Cost keeps many without vision coverage from getting needed eye care

Skipping vision coverage could end up making eye care harder to afford.

A new report from the Alliance for Affordable Vision Care finds adults without vision coverage are twice as likely to skip an eye exam because of cost.

The survey looked at more than 4,000 adults ages 21 to 64, including 3,027 with vision coverage and 1,000 without, as well as 201 benefits decision-makers at small and medium-sized employers.

Of those who were uninsured but needed vision care, 84% said cost contributed to their decision not to seek care.

The report also found that nearly 90% of those with coverage said affordability matters to them.

Eighty percent of consumers said regular eye exams are important to their overall health.

"The report shows that while consumers and employers may view vision care from different perspectives, they reach the same conclusion: Vision coverage works. It helps keep care affordable and accessible, delivers real value to families and employers, and should be preserved," said Dr. Mary Anne Murphy, AAVC spokesperson.

Researchers also found that employers were predominantly satisfied with the value of their vision benefits, with 74% rating their coverage as a "good or excellent value."

Overall, one thing both consumers and employers largely agreed on was the importance of preserving affordable coverage.

Seventy-four percent of consumers and 83% of employers said elected officials should prioritize keeping vision care affordable.