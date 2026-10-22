Calley Means, a key MAHA advocate, resigns as a top RFK Jr. adviser

Calley Means, a top adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a chief advocate for the Make America Healthy Again movement, resigned from his position with the Trump administration Thursday.

In a statement, Means did not say why he was leaving. His departure comes as leading voices in the MAHA movement have expressed discontent with what they say is the Trump administration’s lack of progress on a variety of issues, including food security and regulating the weed killer glyphosate.

Means said he “leaves with tremendous respect” for President Donald Trump and Kennedy.

“The past two years have seen historic policy and cultural change to confront the chronic disease crisis and healthcare incentives that profit from us being sick,” Means said. “This movement is in the first inning and just getting started.”

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Means was hired as a White House adviser early in the second Trump administration. He used his perch at the Health and Human Services Department to attack the nation’s leading physician groups, federal agencies and government scientists, claiming they only protect their own interests.

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said the Trump administration is “grateful” for Means’ time and “he has done a fantastic job for the MAHA movement.” A representative from Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Health activist Kelly Ryerson, a leader of American Regeneration who is also known as Glyphosate Girl on social media, said she is “impressed that he completed over two years at HHS fighting the food battle, despite all of the obstacles presented by corporate interests.”

“At the heart of MAHA is a shared belief that the nation’s health must not be sacrificed to corporate profit, and that a preventable slide into chronic disease is a threat to America itself,” she said.

Means is the brother of wellness influencer, author and entrepreneur Dr. Casey Means, who failed to be confirmed as surgeon general earlier this year after doubts were raised over her vaccine stance.

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Means, along with his sister, came to prominence within the MAHA movement by arguing that ultraprocessed foods, additives and pesticides could be blamed for many of the chronic health conditions facing Americans.

Means brought those arguments into the Trump administration and frequently clashed with senior White House officials who worried about alienating the powerful food industry.

At the same time, Means’ emphasis on food was a source of frustration for other figures within the MAHA movement who wanted to see Kennedy focus on “medical freedom” issues. For many, that meant rolling back federal recommendations and approvals for vaccines.

Despite Means’ efforts, the administration’s progress on food reforms has been slow going.

Kennedy had promised the release of a first-ever government definition of ultraprocessed food in April. Instead, FDA’s acting commissioner, Kyle Diamantas, told a conference that month that defining the class “is really hard.”

In August, Kennedy staffers again suggested an announcement on the issue was imminent. Instead, the announcement focused on a proposal bringing greater scrutiny to food additives. It made only passing mention of ultraprocessed foods.