NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Southern University coach Marshall Faulk says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The 53-year-old revealed his diagnosis on the podcast "The Caring Neurologist" with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar.

Faulk played in the NFL for 12 seasons, most notably with the St. Louis Rams from 1999 to 2005, winning Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

In 2000, he was named the NFL MVP and was a key contributor to the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, the nickname given to the Rams' high-flying offense from 1999 to 2001.

He also won a record three AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards during his tenure, as well as three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections.

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Faulk is one of three players to reach 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards in his career. He is also the only player thus far to have reached 12,000 rushing yards and 6,000 receiving yards.

He also holds the NFL record for career 2-point conversions with seven, tied with Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz and Saquon Barkley.

He retired in 2007 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Faulk has since become head coach of the Southern Jaguars football team after being hired in 2025.

According to ESPN, Faulk told Dr. Thakkar on the podcast that he wants to help as many people as he can. He added that he first noticed symptoms after playing golf and went to his doctor to get checked.

"It's something you live with. It's not to where it's a detriment to your livelihood," said Faulk. "Now, if you don't take care of it, there's an opportunity for that to be. But you have to take care of it."