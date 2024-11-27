Few delays to start Thanksgiving travel. Will the weather disrupt plans?

This week will mark one of the busiest periods U.S. airports have ever faced, with over 2.9 million people expected to fly on Wednesday alone, and 18 million people for the week, according to Transportation Security Administration projections.

AAA projects that 71.7 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles by car this week, causing congestion along major corridors.

Fortunately, most of the U.S. is entering Thanksgiving weekend with relatively calm weather.

Heavy snow is falling in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Utah on Wednesday. Although the snow might cause slowdowns along Interstates 15, 25 and 70, there have only been a handful of delays or cancellations out of Denver and Salt Lake City on early Wednesday.

A less intense system is moving through the Midwest on Wednesday, and that could bring light rain or snow in the Great Lakes region.

A larger winter storm could impact the Northeast late Thanksgiving and into Friday, with 7 inches of snow expected in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend, with over 3 million people projected to fly. For those going to the Great Lakes region, delays could occur.

Heavy lake effect snow is possible in Cleveland and Buffalo, with lighter snow in areas such as Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Despite a nationwide air traffic controller shortage, and a worker strike at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, air travel has been generally smooth this week, according to data from FlightAware.

U.S. Department of Transportation officials have said, flight delays are possible this week due to heavy travel volumes