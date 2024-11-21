Transportation officials expecting busiest holiday travel season yet

As travelers get ready to head out for Thanksgiving, travel officials are warning people to be patient at airports.

Both the TSA and AAA are projecting a record number of people will jam the airports and roadways this holiday season.

The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Dec. 2. That's about 6% more than this time last year.

TSA expects the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday will be the busiest days, but it says it's prepared to handle the rush.

"Passenger volumes are the highest we've ever seen, and fortunately, our staffing in TSA is also at the highest levels that they have ever been," FAA Administrator David Pekoske said during a news conference on Thursday. "Plus, we've introduced a lot of new technology to improve security effectiveness, to improve security efficiency, and to enhance the customer experience. We are ready."

Pekoske also encouraged travelers to check the TSA website to learn what you can and cannot bring in your carry-on. He said you can also text AskTSA (275-872) to get your questions answered.

In what could be his final major news conference in his role, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted the work of his department under the Biden-Harris administration.

"Our department stepped up and stepped in to use every power within our authority to improve service and to improve the flying experience for airline passengers," Buttigieg said. "If you have been through an airport lately, you've also noticed some construction underway. Thanks to President Biden's infrastructure package, we are modernizing airports with the first-ever federal funding program for front-of-house projects."

The administration says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest $25 billion into improving airports — and that some of the funds are already in use — at over 1,500 airports across the country.