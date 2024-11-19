Low gas prices expected to fuel record-breaking 2024 Thanksgiving travel week

An estimated 79.9 million Americans will go at least 50 miles from home during the week of Thanksgiving, making it the busiest Thanksgiving travel week on record, AAA said.

AAA says that 1.7 million more Americans will travel this year compared to last, and 2024 will surpass 2019 by 2 million travelers.

Cars remain Americans' most popular method of travel, with 71.7 million people hitting the roads. AAA says that about 5.8 million Americans will travel by plane, while 2.3 million people will travel by other means such as train and bus.

Lower gas prices are helping to drive the travel boom, as AAA said the national average could drop below $3 for an average gallon of gas for the first time since 2021. As of Tuesday, the average gallon of gas was $3.06 in the U.S., marking a 12-cent drop from a month ago and a 25-cent decrease from a year ago.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”

What time should I drive?

If you're looking to avoid traffic in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, AAA recommends commuting in the morning. Peak driving times will be in the afternoons.

When returning home, the best and worst times to travel will depend on the day. On Black Friday, roads are expected to be busiest in the morning.

For the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, AAA recommends hitting the road before 1 p.m.

“With a record number of travelers expected to be on the road, drivers should follow traffic apps and local news alerts to avoid major delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “This is especially important for drivers in metropolitan areas like Boston, New York, LA, Seattle, and Washington, DC, where traffic is expected to be more than double what it typically is on a normal day.”

What about air travel?

The Transportation Security Administration expects a 6% increase in air travel as compared to last year. It anticipates screening more than 2.8 million people on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2.9 million on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and more than 3 million people on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The busy Thanksgiving travel holiday comes as travel volumes have been the busiest on record.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, TSA is ready to accommodate record passenger volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue. Working alongside our airport and airline partners and the FAA, we have optimized staffing and will do our best to maintain our wait time standards: less than 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck lanes and less than 30 minutes for standard screening lanes. I am extremely grateful for our dedicated employees across the agency who continue to remain vigilant and focused on the mission to ensure security of our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe.”