Tips for holiday traveling on a budget

Holiday cheer is in the air, and many are making plans to reunite with loved ones. But the high cost of travel can dim even the brightest holiday spirit.

"The biggest mistake people make with holiday travel, is booking way too late," said travel expert Scott Keyes.

For the best prices, experts recommend booking domestic flights three to six months in advance, and international flights four to10 months ahead.

But if you missed that window, travel experts suggest being flexible with your destination.

Destinations like sunny San Diego, the beautiful beaches of Puerto Rico, or even a trip to Paris can still be affordable with some flexibility.

And for those hitting the road, a little planning can mean big savings.

Many navigation apps have the option to "avoid tolls"

Also make sure to do a car checkup. Make sure your tires are properly inflated, your spark plugs are in good condition, and your air filters are clean. Triple A says all of those will stretch a tank of gas.

If you're looking to book a hotel for the night, consider staying just outside of major cities. Looking for options with free parking and Wi-Fi helps keep costs down.

"Our Tour TTC brand is running a Black Friday sale already starting with special deals everyday," said travel vice president of AAA Stacey Barber.

Triple A Members get early access to holiday offers and exclusive discounts that stack with Black Friday deals.

"And AAA in a lot of cases, gives you additional membership rewards on top of what's in the market," Barber said."Those deals are combinable."