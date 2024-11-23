When will stores open? What to expect for Black Friday 2024

For the fifth consecutive year, Black Friday will predominantly be a Friday event as most major retailers have shifted away from opening on Thanksgiving Thursday since the pandemic.

Most major retailers tell Scripps News they plan to open early on Friday, which is considered the busiest in-person shopping day of the year.

When will stores open?

Most major retailers will open several hours early the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers noted there might be some local variations in hours.

Here is when stores will be open (list will be updated as retailers announce updated hours):



Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Best Buy: TBA

Cabela's: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to regular close

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General: Normal hours

Gap: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

Home Goods: TBA

Kohl's: 5 a.m. to midnight

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to regular close

JCPenney: TBA

Macy's: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marshall's: 7 a.m. opening

Old Navy: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

Target: 6 a.m. opening

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. opening

Walmart: Normal hours, generally 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How busy will Black Friday be?

If last year is any indication, stores will be busy. According to the National Retail Federation, 2023 marked the busiest Black Friday in four years. The day attracted 76.2 million in-person shoppers, which was up from 72.9 million the year before.

But 2023 Black Friday remained below pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the National Retail Federation estimated that 84.2 million people shopped in person on Black Friday. That's in addition to the 59.9 million who shopped the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the 37.8 million who shopped on Thanksgiving itself.

The National Retail Federation expects Black Friday to be quite busy again this year with 131.7 million people to shop online, in-person or both the day after Thanksgiving.