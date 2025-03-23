Pope arrives home at Vatican after 5-week hospital stay to beat life-threatening bout of pneumonia

A weak and frail Pope Francis has returned home to the Vatican from the hospital after surviving a five-week, life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

Francesco Sforza/Vatican press office via AP Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

The motorcade carrying the 88-year-old pope entered the Perugino gate entrance to Vatican City, and Francis was seen wearing the nasal tubes to give him supplemental oxygen.

During the trip home from the Gemelli hospital, Francis took a slight detour to bring him to the St. Mary Major basilica, where his favorite icon of the Madonna is located and where he always goes to pray after a foreign visit. But it wasn’t clear if he got out of the car, a white Fiat 500.

The Argentine pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli on Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors later diagnosed a complex bacterial, viral and fungal respiratory tract infection and soon thereafter, pneumonia in both lungs.

Francis' 38-day stay was the longest of his 12-year papacy and the second longest in recent papal history, and had raised the prospect of a papal resignation or funeral.