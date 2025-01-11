Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pope Francis after canceling meeting

President Joe Biden has awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pope Francis, the White House announced on Saturday. It is the only time during President's Biden tenure that he has bestowed the medal with distinction.

President Biden was set to meet with Pope Francis on Friday, but canceled his foreign trip to remain in the U.S. to oversee the federal government's response to the California wildfires. President Biden, a practicing Catholic, said he was disappointed to cancel his meeting with Francis.

The White House says that the medal is "the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

RELATED STORY | Biden believes he would have beaten Trump in 2024 election

"As a young man, Jorge Bergoglio sought a career in science before faith led him to a life with the Jesuits," the White House said. "For decades, he served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. As Pope Francis, his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths.

"The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before. Above all, he is the People's Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world."

Biden last met with Francis face-to-face in June during the G7 Conference in Italy. The two last talked in December to discuss efforts to advance peace around the world during the holiday season, the White House said.

"The President thanked the Pope for his continued advocacy to alleviate global suffering, including his work to advance human rights and protect religious freedoms," the White House said in a readout of the December call.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News Special: A full look at Jimmy Carter's life and legacy

Francis is the first person to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction since President Barack Obama bestowed the honor on then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2017 at the end of his presidency. Before Biden, the most recent time someone earned the medal with distinction was Pope John Paul II in 2004 by then-President George W. Bush.

Only three times since 1994 has the Presidential Medal of Freedom been awarded with distinction. Francis is the 57th person to earn a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Biden.