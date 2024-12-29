Watch Now
Scripps News Special: A full look at Jimmy Carter's life and legacy

Carter passed away at age 100 on Sunday, nearly two years after entering hospice care.
Nearly two years after entering hospice care, former President Carter passed away at age 100 on Sunday. Watch Scripps News' special report looking back at Carter's life. (Scripps News)
Former President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at age 100 after becoming the first president to ever reach age 100. From his military service to peanut farming, his foray into politics and his volunteerism later in life, watch the above video for a complete look at Carter's life.

