What to know about respiratory viruses this season

It's the time of year for sweaters, spending time with loved ones — and catching a respiratory virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infection rates are low but respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in young children is increasing as well as seasonal flu activity.

Dr. Jill Roberts, associate professor at the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida, said to expect infections to peak midwinter.

"There is a reason for that. We're all cold. We go inside, we crowd together and that actually lets Covid spread," Roberts said.

Roberts anticipates coronavirus infections to be higher than last year. Complicating issues is the concurrent flu season.

Public health officials can track which viruses are where through wastewater monitoring.

Currently, respiratory viruses across the board are highest in the Southeastern United States.

A standout symptom of coronavirus in 2024 is a sore throat, Roberts said. Familiar symptoms like cough, fatigue and shortness of breath are also on the list. Influenza symptoms are the same, but it's more likely to bring a fever.

An RSV infection will feel very similar – sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, tiredness. Typically the virus is a mild cold in healthy adults, but for young children, it can be a dangerous condition.

Health officials still say the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated. Annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines help protect against hospitalizations, long covid and preventable deaths.

The RSV vaccine is recommended every two years.

Experts also recommend testing yourself at home. If you're positive for COVID, isolate, rest and drink a lot of fluids.

If it's the flu, take Tamiflu to lessen transmission and symptoms.