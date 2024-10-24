CDC issues new COVID vaccine recommendations for older Americans

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Directory Mandy Coehn endorsed two recommendations made by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices involving COVID-19 and pneumococcal vaccinations.

New COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for seniors moderately or severely immunocompromised

ACIP now recommends that adults ages 65 and up who are moderately or severely immunocompromised get a second COVID-19 shot during the 2024-25 season six months after their first dose.

The new recommendation also gives doctors flexibility to allow for additional doses of the vaccine for those severely immunocompromised.

"Data continues to confirm the importance of vaccination to protect those most at risk for severe outcomes of COVID-19," the CDC said. "Receiving recommended 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States."

Updated COVID-19 shots have been available since August. As of the week ending Oct. 12, an estimated 11.7% of adults have gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine this season. Those over age 65 were far more likely to report getting vaccinated. Over one in four seniors age 65 and up had gotten an updated COVID-19 shot by Oct. 12.

CDC data also shows that 16% of nursing home residents were up to date on COVID-19 vaccines as of Oct. 12.

CDC reduces recommended age for pneumococcal vaccination

The ACIP says adults ages 50 and up should get a pneumococcal vaccination. Previously, it was recommended that adults 65 and older get the vaccine.

The CDC says that the risk of infection substantially increases around age 50.

"Pneumococcal bacteria can cause serious illnesses, including pneumonia, meningitis, and bloodstream infections, and older adults are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease, " the CDC said.

The CDC continues to recommend that children younger than age 5, and those ages 5-50 with certain medical conditions, get a pneumococcal shot.