Why the CDC said this type of respiratory infection in young children is unusual

The number of respiratory infections known as “walking pneumonia” is surging across the country, concerningly among young children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a recent update.

Pneumonia or acute bronchitis caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae has been increasing since late spring, peaking in August, and has remained high, the CDC said.

These types of cases are common during this time of year, but what has the CDC concerned is the number of cases increasing in a younger age group.

Infections among school-aged children and adolescents are not unusual, but the increase in children ages 2 to 4 is notable because M. pneumoniae historically hasn't been recognized as a leading cause of pneumonia in this age group, the CDC said.

RELATED STORY | Health officials concerned over uptick in bird flu cases

The bacteria are spread by inhaling respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which can often happen in crowded areas like schools or nursing homes.

You can help prevent the spread with routine handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes, the CDC said.

M. pneumoniae infections are generally mild and mostly present as a chest cold, but may also be present as less severe pneumonia often called "walking pneumonia," according to the CDC.

Symptoms typically include fever, cough and a sore throat. The CDC said younger children may have different symptoms including diarrhea, wheezing or vomiting.

RELATED STORY | Here's how to check if your at-home COVID test is about to expire

According to the CDC, most people with a mild M. pneumoniae infection will recover on their own without medicine. However, more serious cases can be treated by healthcare professionals with macrolides.

The CDC is encouraging healthcare providers to consider M. pneumoniae as a possible cause of infection among children hospitalized with pneumonia, to perform lab tests for the presence of the bacteria and to consider swabbing both the throat and the nasopharynx to improve the likelihood of detection.