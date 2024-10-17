Health officials concerned over uptick in bird flu cases

Health officials are sounding the alarm as new cases of bird flu are now popping up in humans and commercial dairy farms.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new bird flu cases in humans Wednesday. State health officials say that those sickened with the virus had direct contact with infected cattle at multiple dairy farms.

There are now 25 confirmed human cases of bird flu in five states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This comes as 30 dairy herds in Michigan have been infected with avian influenza. The CDC is reporting bird flu cases in more than 300 dairy herds in 14 states. Washington state has also documented its first flock infection of 2024 at a commercial poultry operation.

Doctor Matthew Binniker with the Mayo Clinic says the virus is found globally in wild birds but is now causing outbreaks in other animals as well.

"The concern is that we're seeing not only millions of infections in commercial poultry and backyard bird flocks — that humans frequently come into contact with — we're also seeing higher rates of infection in mammals," said Binniker.

The CDC says the risk to the public remains low and they are working with states to monitor those with direct animal exposure.

However, health officials are urging people to avoid direct contact with infected or possibly infected animals and recommend that those who do come into contact with sick animals wear personal protective equipment.

Binniker says if you think you might be infected, there a several signs to look for.

"It can be a spectrum of symptoms from asymptomatic to mild illness like runny nose, cough, conjunctivitis, or more severe disease ... Lower respiratory tract infection," he said.