Carolyn Bruck

Carolyn is an anchor at Scripps News, based out of the network’s headquarters in Atlanta. She joins the team from Charlotte, North Carolina where she was an anchor for NBC affiliate, WCNC-TV. Being in the news business for more than a decade, Carolyn has covered some of the most significant events impacting America – from presidential elections to natural disasters – she’s covered it all!

While Carolyn doesn’t take herself too seriously, she knows it’s a privilege to report the news and one she does not take lightly. When she’s not on-air, she’s probably with her dog, Mouse - an 11-year-old chihuahua she adopted in 2021.