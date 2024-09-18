Why are gas prices plummeting?

Consumers are seeing sharp declines in prices at the gas pumps, and experts say it's expected to continue for months.

One driver at a Cleveland, Ohio, gas station says, "who wouldn't be opposed to seeing $2 on a gallon of gas prices. So, yeah I love it though, it's great."

Drivers are seeing prices at the pump drop below three dollars a gallon.

RELATED STORY | Energy watchdog predicts 'staggering' oil glut by 2030

According to AAA spokesperson, Andy Gross, "there are about 16 states, all east of the Rockies, where the state average is below three dollars."

The national average is currently $3.21 a gallon, but experts predict it will fall below $3 too.

The usual slowdown when summer travel ends is one of the reasons for the plummeting prices.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy explains, "gasoline demand is lower. In addition, we've seen the switch over to cheaper winter gasoline. That's a factor that is still yet really to take place in terms of the impact. But thirdly oil prices are at multi-year lows."

RELATED STORY | Google reveals where Americans are looking to travel for the holidays

Unless there are hurricanes or global events that impact oil production, experts say drivers could see savings for the next few months.

Gross says, "gasoline prices will probably keep falling all the way through the holidays before they begin to rise again in the spring."

Another driver says, "it's a good thing that we're paying less at the pump. It helps me, I have money to pay other stuff like groceries and whatnot."

And diesel prices, at about $3.57 a gallon, are the lowest they've been since late 2021.

De Haan says "A big drop in diesel certainly helps to make goods more affordable for everyday Americans."