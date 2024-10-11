Heart health at young age linked to risk of dementia

New research suggests that cardiovascular health and dementia are related.

Dementia affects millions of lives. But now the American Heart Association says that maintaining heart health at a young age may help preserve thinking and memory later in life.

Doctor Fernando Testai, professor of neurology at the University of Illinois, says new evidence shows that managing your heart health at an early age is important not just for preventing heart disease, but for reducing the risk of memory or thinking problems as you age.

"Whatever you do during your young years, even during a childhood actually, can eventually have an effect, a long lasting effect in brain health," he said. "The most vulnerable time for the brain is the neurodevelopment time. So even what happens in utero can have an effect on brain health."

A systematic review of more than one million adults found that those with atrial fibrillation have a 39% increased risk of developing memory and thinking issues. Adults with heart disease have a 27% higher risk of developing dementia and up to 50% of people experience cognitive decline after a heart attack.

Doctor Testai says living a healthy lifestyle is key.

"Live a healthy life, watch your diet. Exercise frequently, sleep well and know your numbers," he said.