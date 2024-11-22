Data showing cold and flu season is beginning in parts of the US

There are early signs of an uptick in some respiratory viruses ahead of the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says RSV activity is increasing in the southern and eastern United States, particularly among young children. Seasonal flu activity is also increasing among children.

The CDC said overall flu, COVID-19 and RSV illnesses are at low levels, but the public health agency expects cases to climb in the coming weeks.

Immunizations are the best tools for preventing serious illness, according to the CDC. Other preventative steps include ordering your free coronavirus tests at COVIDTESTS.gov, staying home when you are sick, and washing your hands often.

Everyone age 6 months and older should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against serious illness, the CDC recommends. Flu shots are also recommended for those over age 6 months.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 22% of adults in the U.S. got a COVID-19 shot for the 2023-24 season. The CDC estimated that 44.9% of adults got a flu shot last season.

The CDC estimates that RSV causes 6,000-10,000 deaths among adults 65 years of age and older annually. The CDC said that adults over age 60 should talk to their doctor on whether to get an RSV vaccine.