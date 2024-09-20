Doctor not included: FDA approves first flu vaccine that can be taken at home

The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it has approved the first flu vaccine that individuals can give to themselves at home without the need for a healthcare professional.

FluMist, a nasal spray, has been approved to prevent influenza from both A and B viruses in almost all ages since 2007.

Now, you won’t need to go to a doctor or pharmacy to get it administered — although you still can if you prefer to.

RELATED STORY | Most Americans don't plan to get an updated COVID shot despite recommendations

All you will have to do, according to the FDA, is complete a screening and eligibility assessment to order FluMist through a third-party online pharmacy. Once approved, the prescription will be shipped to your address with instructions on how to use it.

The FDA said a caregiver should administer the FluMist vaccine to children.

The nasal spray vaccine contains a weakened form of live flu strains. The most commonly reported side effects, the FDA said, are a fever in young children, runny nose, nasal congestion and/or a sore throat.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu has resulted in about 9.3 million to 41 million illnesses, 100,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations and 4,900 to 51,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2023.

There are numerous FDA-approved vaccines available each flu season to prevent influenza in addition to FluMist, the FDA said.

Officials have recommended nearly all adults get vaccinated for influenza as soon as possible.