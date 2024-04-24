Lindsey Theis (which rhymes with "peace") is an award-winning storyteller who joined Scripps News in 2018 with a focus on health and science. During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic became the health story that's demanded constant reporting, but Lindsey's also covered groundbreaking treatments, on the ground impacts of natural disasters like wildfires and floods, and problems and solutions related to various mental health topics. She believes in telling stories that make the science aspect simple to communicate, and the health aspect focused on what matters to patients.

Outside of news, Lindsey's a novice watercolor painter and comedy nerd; she performs and teaches improv comedy and helps run a comedy nonprofit she co-founded. Lindsey is based in San Francisco, California.