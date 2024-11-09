A new procedure could provide less expensive screening for esophageal cancer

We rely on our esophagus to swallow about 585 times a day. For many, heart burn, acid reflux or even chronic acid reflux called GERD can hamper and irritate the process.

For some, that chronic condition could also be symptom of esophageal cancer or gastrointestinal cancer — and screening for it remains challenging for doctors.

Scripps News' health correspondent Lindsey Theis spoke with one doctor and patient about the need for screenings as more adults are being diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancers at younger ages.

A new procedure could provide an easier, cheaper way to detect these cancers early.

