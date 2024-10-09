Tips for building a kit to prepare for an emergency

Whether you're faced with a hurricane like Milton, an earthquake, tornado, flood, fire, or any other natural disaster, research shows about half of U.S. adults may not be prepared.
The CDC offers a slew of helpful tips to stay safe and healthy from mosquito borne illness and electrical hazards during a hurricane or other natural disaster, as well as health safety tips in flood waters or during a power outage.
A variety of lists for packaging a preparedness kit are also available at Ready.gov. Here’s their basic item checklist:
- Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)
- Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle (to signal for help)
- Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
- Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place)
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
- Manual can opener (for food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
- Prescription medications. About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.
- Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
- Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Cash or traveler's checks
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Federal officials suggest keeping a kit in a place where everyone in the home knows where it is. They also suggest smaller kits for work and your car, in case you’re stuck in a shelter in place situation for 24 hours.