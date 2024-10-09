Tips for building a kit to prepare for an emergency

Whether you're faced with a hurricane like Milton, an earthquake, tornado, flood, fire, or any other natural disaster, research shows about half of U.S. adults may not be prepared.

The CDC offers a slew of helpful tips to stay safe and healthy from mosquito borne illness and electrical hazards during a hurricane or other natural disaster, as well as health safety tips in flood waters or during a power outage.

A variety of lists for packaging a preparedness kit are also available at Ready.gov. Here’s their basic item checklist:



Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications. About half of all Americans take a prescription medicine every day. An emergency can make it difficult for them to refill their prescription or to find an open pharmacy. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-the-counter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Federal officials suggest keeping a kit in a place where everyone in the home knows where it is. They also suggest smaller kits for work and your car, in case you’re stuck in a shelter in place situation for 24 hours.