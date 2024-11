You may have seen on social media or at your gym the growing trend of cold plunging, spending time in the sauna, or even both together.

The global sauna market size was valued at nearly 860 million in 2023 and is expected to grow as consumers look to more wellness options for their health.

But what are they good for, and where does the science stand on their effectiveness?

RELATED STORY | New guidelines for preventing stroke, the nation's 4th biggest killer