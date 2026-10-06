Interactive: Colorectal cancer is striking young adults, and many are missing it

New research presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics conference reveals a troubling rise in colorectal cancer among young people. A study of 84 patients aged 21 and under found that most were diagnosed with aggressive, late-stage disease — despite only 20% having a close family history of the condition.

Study author Dr. Erica Arnold warned that colorectal cancer in youth behaves differently than in older adults, with high relapse and mortality rates. Over one-third of patients developed recurrent disease, and nearly half died. Doctors urge that symptoms like rectal bleeding and unexplained weight loss not be dismissed.