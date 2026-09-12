Feeling down? A short, easy run may help

Are you looking to boost your mood? Go for a run.

Not a long run or an intense workout. A new study suggests a 10-minute run at a relaxed pace can significantly improve mood.

New research from the University of Tsukuba examined the cognitive effects of running at a pace only slightly faster than walking. Researchers said participants ran at an intensity equal to about 35% of peak oxygen uptake.

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In addition to improved mood and feelings of pleasantness, participants showed increased activity in brain regions linked to executive function and mood regulation, researchers said.

“These findings suggest that even very slow running, despite imposing little physiological demand, can simultaneously improve mood and executive function while providing insight into the brain mechanisms that may underlie these effects,” the researchers wrote.

Researchers also said slow running may be an accessible form of exercise because it requires relatively little effort. They said it could benefit people who find conventional exercise challenging.