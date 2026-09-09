Faster walking pace associated with longer lifespan in new study

The British Journal of Sports Medicine published a study indicating that a person’s walking cadence could be linked to longevity.

While higher daily step counts were associated with improved longevity, researchers found that people taking fewer steps may also lower their risk of early death if they walk at a faster pace. The study focused on both total daily steps and “peak 30-minute cadence,” or the average walking speed during the fastest 30 minutes of the day.

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Walking at a cadence of 90 to 100 steps per minute was associated with lower mortality risk, according to the study.

“We found that the risk was substantially lower among those achieving a higher stepping pace but fewer than 5,000 daily steps,” University of Sydney professor Charles Stamatakis, who led the study, said. “Similarly, the risk of early death was substantially reduced among those clocking up 5,000 to 7,500 daily steps but at a lower stepping pace.”

The study authors noted that the research was observational, meaning it identified associations rather than proving cause and effect. But the findings suggest that people short on time may still benefit by walking at a faster pace.

In other words, the often-cited goal of 10,000 steps per day may not be necessary for everyone if fewer steps are taken at a brisk pace.

“That heavily quoted step target actually came from a 1960s Japanese pedometer campaign rather than from evidence,” said Nicholas Koemel, a senior research fellow at the Monash School of Psychological Sciences. “For a 65-year-old managing a knee issue, a carer with fragmented time, or a shift worker, a high step target can be a reason to give up rather than a reason to start.”

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Researchers also noted that maintaining a consistent walking routine may play a role in longevity.