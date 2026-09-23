Costco opening 10 new US locations in October and November

Costco announced plans to open 10 new U.S. locations this fall, including five set to open next month.

Costco currently operates 690 U.S. locations across 47 states.

The company will open stores in October in Lee's Summit, Missouri; The Colony, Texas; Amherst, New York; Lawrence, Kansas; and Camarillo, California.

RELATED STORY | Costco expands delivery options through new DoorDash partnership

Locations opening in November include S. Meridian, Idaho; Vallejo, California; Chandler, Arizona; Newport News, Virginia; and Franklin, Wisconsin.

Of the 10 new locations, nine will be traditional warehouses. The Chandler location will be a Costco Business Center.

Costco has seen steady growth in recent years, averaging about 20 new U.S. locations annually. Worldwide, the company reported $269.9 billion in net sales. A decade ago, its net sales totaled about $116 billion.

RELATED STORY | Costco faces legal challenge over membership renewal notices