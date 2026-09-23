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Interactive: These versatile pantry staples can save you money all week

Dietitians say versatile staples like eggs, chicken and spinach can help families cut food waste, save money and simplify meal planning.
Dietitians say versatile staples like eggs, chicken and spinach can help families cut food waste, save money and simplify meal planning.
One ingredient, multiple meals: Versatile foods that stretch your grocery budget
A shopper looking at the front label of a food item.
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As grocery prices strain family budgets, shoppers are rethinking what goes into their carts. A survey from Talker Research and the Idaho Potato Commission found that 60% of shoppers now build meal plans around ingredient overlap, and 63% consider a single ingredient's ability to work across breakfast, lunch, and dinner a key factor in their buying decisions.

Registered dietitians recommend anchoring weekly meals around flexible staples like boneless chicken, spinach, eggs, potatoes, and frozen or canned produce. Beyond saving money, dietitian Samantha Cassetty notes these choices reduce decision fatigue — the kind that leads to costly takeout orders at the end of a long day.

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