Former New Jersey Gov. Christie says he's considering another run for president

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said during a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday that he's eyeing another run for president.

The two-time former candidate revealed his interest in the 2028 race during an event at Southern New Hampshire University, but he said he wants to see what happens in the midterm elections.

"Am I looking at it? Look, anybody who comes up here – anybody who comes up here – and has ever run for president and not won and told you they're not looking at it again is lying," Christie said. "Let me just promise you they are lying, because once you go through the thought process of convincing yourself that you can be president, and then the next step that you should be president, that doesn't leave your brain."

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Christie, who ran for the White House in 2016 and 2024, returned Tuesday to deliver the keynote speech at the Summit on Responsible Gaming.

"As I was driving around here today for the first time since I left the race in January of '24, it all came back very familiar to me, and I love the state," Christie said. "I love the people here. And if I decide to run, this will be a place where I will spend a lot of time."

Christie that before he considers any further, he wants to see how Republicans fare in the midterm elections.

"For our party's sake, if we do a lot of losing six weeks from today, I wonder whether we're going to say, 'OK, we need to change this approach,'" he said.

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Christie said he's in no rush to make a decision about whether he'll run in 2028.

"In 2023, Donald Trump declared immediately after the midterms," Christie said. "I don't think you're going to see any of that this time. I think people are kind of waiting to see what happens in the midterms and then try to figure out how the public is reacting to whatever happens. So, I think it's easy to make a decision sometime in 2027."

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