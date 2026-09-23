White House claims national security concerns behind press access ban

The Trump administration has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by three major news organizations, saying a recent ban on reporters at the White House stems from national security concerns.

CNN, MSNBC and Politico are suing the administration in an effort to restore their White House access after President Donald Trump ordered the outlets removed from the White House, citing what he called “negative” coverage.

“The President continues to engage the press, including Plaintiffs, but believes they should not have access to White House grounds in light of his national security concerns,” the Department of Justice said in its response.

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The White House also argued that access to the White House is a privilege, not a right — a claim the three outlets dispute.

“Presidents have long decided which journalists should receive privileged access, which has varied substantially by administration,” the Justice Department said.

In 2018, the Trump administration revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s White House credentials, but a federal judge later ordered his access restored.

Since Trump’s announcement, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox have agreed not to participate in pool-only events. Major news organizations have continued covering other events, including Tuesday’s United Nations General Assembly.

CNN was among the outlets covering the U.N. General Assembly after obtaining access through the United Nations.

“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering,” Trump told CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins.

The news organizations argue the bans violated due process because they were not given an opportunity to challenge the decision. The White House said the outlets have until Friday to contest allegations that they jeopardized national security.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Coverage of White House ballroom draws scrutiny

The lawsuit also details the administration’s frustrations with reporting on a ballroom planned to replace the now-demolished East Wing of the White House. The three outlets reported on the project’s security features and cost.

The White House also objected to the outlets’ coverage of the war in Iran, including reports alleging a school in Iran was bombed after the Pentagon received faulty intelligence.

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“Publication of sensitive security information, and misinformation about national security information, diverts White House resources and those of the national security team in particular, which must evaluate whether the leaked information is classified, the source of any leak, and the security implications of any such disclosure,” the White House said in a letter to the outlets.