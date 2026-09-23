Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reportedly weighing a possible presidential run

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is talking about her political future.

The 36-year-old progressive Democrats says she will wait until after the midterms to decide whether she will run for president in 2028.

Ocasio-Cortez gave an interview to the New York Times, discussing a range of topics including the possibility of a presidential run.

She told the outlet she is looking at factors like gender, ethnicity and her age. She didn't shy away from questions about whether America is ready for a female president. Her future could also include a re-election campaign or Senate campaign.

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Ocasio-Cortez was elected to Congress in 2018 to represent New York's 14th District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens boroughs in New York City. When she began serving at 29 years old, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

If she were to be elected president, she would also become the youngest person ever to hold the office. The U.S. Constitution requires that the President of the United States be at least 35 years old. Theodore Roosevelt holds the record of youngest president, which he set when he began serving at 42 years old.