Relatives of Renee Good call for accountability in congressional hearing

On Tuesday, relatives of a Minneapolis woman fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents delivered emotional testimony before Democratic members of Congress.

The Senate and House hearings focused on the January shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, along with the deaths of three other Americans in Texas and Maine.

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Good’s mother told lawmakers her daughter should still be alive. While expressing support for President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, she said she wants accountability for her daughter’s death.

"I voted for President Trump under the impression that these agents were here to protect the citizens of the United States," Donna Ganger said, adding that "this is madness."

Good’s brother also called for accountability.

"Our family has waited, our country has waited, and we will not wait any longer. The time is absolutely now for accountability for the deep damage done by ICE and others. We will not be quiet and we will not go away. The blatant violation of constitutional values and rights we have witnessed has been an epic overreach and an assault on human decency and the rule of law," Good's brother Brent Ganger said.

Authorities said Good was driving a van when she stopped in the middle of the road and drove off as an ICE agent tried to open her car door. An agent standing toward the front of the vehicle fired, killing her.

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Good's then 6-year-old son had previously lost his father, family said.