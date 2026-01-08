Who was Renee Good? Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis mourned in multiple states

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. She was a former resident of Kansas City, Missouri, who had recently moved to the Twin Cities.

Good had also lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and still has family in the region, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis confirmed on X.

“Ms. Good was a mother with ties to the Colorado Springs area, and her family deserves answers, transparency and accountability,” Polis said.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that “she was probably terrified” when confronted by ICE agents.

“Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Ganger told the newspaper. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Authorities said Good was driving an SUV and pulling away when an ICE agent fired at her. While the Trump administration defended the agent’s actions, local officials in Minneapolis, including the city’s mayor and Minnesota’s governor, called the shooting unjustified.

A Kansas City neighbor said Good lived there for about two years. Neighbors told Scripps News Kansas City that they were saddened when she moved about eight months ago. One neighbor, who declined to be identified, said she was an “awesome” neighbor who was great with her kids.

The Scripps News Group confirmed that Good’s vehicle was registered to a Kansas City address. Court records show she had three children and, in October 2023, petitioned to change her name to match her partner’s.

The Star Tribune also reported that Good was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023.

Good was a graduate of Old Dominion University in Virginia, where she earned a degree in English, university President Brian I. Hemphill confirmed.