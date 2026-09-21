70 percent of Gen Z healthcare workers say they're ready to leave

A new Harris Poll Healthcare Workforce Barometer has found that 70% of Gen Z healthcare workers plan to look for a new job within the next year.

Researchers also found that 59% of the overall healthcare workforce plans to search for a new role during the same period.

“As a nurse and educator of more than 42 years, these findings confirm what I have seen first-hand,” says Adele Webb, Healthcare Workforce Advisor for Workforce Edge. “Younger healthcare workers are willing to move on if their employer doesn’t support their career trajectory.”

Researchers say younger workers want faster career growth and more opportunities to build new skills, but many don't trust employers to help them advance.

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The survey found that 80% of workers say career advancement opportunities are important to them, yet only 26% trust their employer to support their long-term career growth.

“The lack of trust among employees that their companies will support their upward mobility is striking. advancement and career growth are clearly important to workers, and while employers say they recognize this, most still aren’t doing enough,” says Jen Musil, President of Research at The Harris Poll. “These findings suggest that there is a gaping opportunity to increase retention by providing more comprehensive professional development strategies that help employees thrive.”

The survey also found that most Gen Z workers value long-term job security, yet many are still willing to change jobs if they don't see a clear path for advancement.