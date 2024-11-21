You can get 40 cents off gas for National Fuel Day

Circle K is offering a 40-cent discount on all types of gas for National Fuel Day, but there's a catch: the discount is only available for three hours.

Drivers must visit Circle K between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday to get the discount, which will be applied directly at the pump.

Circle K has thousands of locations across the country. Click hereto find your nearest location.

The discount comes as people prepare for one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

An estimated 79.9 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the week of Thanksgiving, according to the auto club AAA. Most of them — 71.7 million — will be traveling by car, AAA estimates.

Lower gas prices appear to be helping drive the travel boom. As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.06, a drop of 20 cents from this time last year.

People in Oklahoma are currently paying less for gas than others across the country. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state is $2.56. Unfortunately, there are no Circle K locations in Oklahoma.

California and Hawaii have the highest average gas prices, at around $4.50 per gallon of unleaded. There are Circle K locations in both states.